Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and Distribution, which is a portfolio company of Raya Holding, has concluded a four-month research collaboration with Onsi Sawiris School of Business at The American University in Cairo. The initiative offered students a hands-on opportunity to observe and analyze the customer journey across both traditional and digital sales channels—from brand awareness and the purchasing experience to post-sale services. The study also focused on the company’s implementation of its omni-channel retail strategy aimed at delivering a seamless and integrated shopping experience.

This collaboration reflects Raya Electronics’ ongoing commitment to supporting education by connecting academic theory with practical experience. The project was conducted as part of the students’ graduation project under the supervision of Dr. Ayman Ismail, Abdul Latif Jameel Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship at AUC, and Dr. Moataz Darwish, Associate Professor of Practice in the Department of Management at AUC. The experience enabled students to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior and market dynamics, enhancing their understanding of the electronics retail sector in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape. The study also offered strategic insight into Raya Electronics’ ambition to become the go-to destination for consumer electronics in Egypt.

Bassem Megahed, CEO of Raya Trade, commented: “We’re pleased that this initiative gave students direct exposure to the retail sector and allowed them to engage with various sales channels. It helped bridge the gap between academic concepts and real-world business practices. We believe such initiatives are essential for equipping future professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s market. This study also marks a pivotal step toward evaluating how Raya Electronics can further strengthen its position as a leading destination for customers—across both physical and digital platforms—through integrated strategies that ensure a smooth and connected shopping journey.”

The CEO added: “This fruitful collaboration also offered Raya a meaningful opportunity to harness the momentum of fresh ideas introduced by emerging talent, enriched by cutting-edge academic perspectives. At Raya, we firmly believe that innovation is not limited to internal capabilities—it flourishes through embracing the vitality and modern outlook of the next generation. Such engagement enriches our strategic direction and enhances our adaptability as we prepare to meet the future with agility.”

Dr. Ayman Ismail added: “The customer journey is one of the most critical areas for businesses to understand, as it helps them comprehend how consumers make purchase decisions across different sales channels. This collaboration with Raya Electronics allowed our students to dissect each stage of the journey—from initial brand exposure and marketing engagement to purchase decisions and post-purchase evaluation.”

Dr. Moataz Darwish also noted: “What sets this study apart is how it enabled students to track customer interactions across both digital and physical touchpoints, and explore how these channels integrate within an omni-channel strategy. The project included an analysis of online and in-store sales processes, customer segmentation, and targeted marketing strategies based on purchasing behavior. This hands-on experience gave students a real-world understanding of market mechanisms and enhanced their ability to evaluate and apply modern marketing strategies—preparing them to meet the challenges of today’s business environment.”

About Raya Electronics

Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and Distribution, which is a portfolio company of Raya Holding, is one of Egypt’s leading retailers and distributors of consumer electronics. Since its establishment, the company has built a strong market presence through a nationwide network of over 70 retail outlets, in addition to its comprehensive e-commerce platform, Rayashop. Raya Electronics adopts an omni-channel retail strategy to ensure a unified and consistent customer experience across both digital and physical sales points. The company offers a wide range of electronic and electrical products from top global and local brands—including mobile phones, home appliances, and cutting-edge electronics—supported by robust after-sales services to ensure a complete and satisfying customer journey.

About The American University in Cairo (AUC)

Founded in 1919, The American University in Cairo is a premier English-language institution of higher education, accredited in both Egypt and the United States. AUC serves as a vibrant hub for cultural, social, and intellectual exchange in the Arab world. It fosters global dialogue and understanding, acting as a bridge between East and West and connecting Egypt and the region to the world through research, academic partnerships, and international education programs. AUC offers 40 undergraduate programs, 52 graduate programs, and two doctoral programs. Its liberal arts-based curriculum encourages critical and analytical thinking, empowering students to develop innovative solutions to regional and global challenges. AUC is an independent, non-profit, non-sectarian, and multicultural institution that provides equal opportunities for all students. All its academic programs are accredited by Egypt’s Supreme Council of Universities and recognized by U.S. accrediting bodies.