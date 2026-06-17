RateHawk, a B2B online platform for booking hotels, flights, and transfers, has announced the full agenda for its RateHawk Futurecast online event taking place on June 23, 2026. The speaker lineup brings together leaders from the travel and technology sectors, including TikTok, Travelport, Lufthansa City Center, and MakeMyTrip. Together with RateHawk, they will explore key trends set to transform the travel industry over the next decade, drawing on insights from a joint study conducted by RateHawk and Phocuswright, a leading travel, tourism, and hospitality market research think tank.

The event will open with a fireside chat, “The Future of Travel We Create”, featuring Felix Shpilman, President and CEO of Emerging Travel Group, and Matthew Parsons, travel tech journalist and contributor to PhocusWire. The conversation will explore how agentic AI and data-driven decision-making are creating new opportunities for the industry, whether a fully agent-to-agent travel ecosystem is realistic, and how RateHawk’s mission of empowering travel professionals may evolve in the years ahead.

The fireside chat will be followed by a panel discussion, “Supercharged Travel: Trends That Will Shape Travel in the Next Decade”. Moderated by Matthew Parsons, the session will feature Ilya Kravtsov, Chief Commercial Officer at Emerging Travel Group; Vaibhav Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, Hotel Supply, at MakeMyTrip; Siiri Palisaar, Senior Director Sales Steering at Lufthansa City Center; and Sinead Reilly, Senior Director Global Enterprise Sales at Travelport.

Drawing on their experience across different markets and sectors, the speakers will discuss how travel companies are responding to Gen Z and Gen Alpha expectations, where AI is already helping improve operational efficiency, why travel should expect a new API boom, and where human expertise is irreplaceable.

The event will conclude with a keynote session, “From Inspiration to Booking: Winning the Modern Traveler on TikTok”, presented by TikTok. As user-generated content continues to play a growing role in travel discovery and purchasing decisions, Mikel Njeim, Client Partner, Tourism & Events at TikTok in MENA, will share practical insights into how travel businesses can use digital platforms more effectively to engage audiences and drive growth.

The broadcast of the event will be available for anyone registered via the link: https://futurecast2026.ratehawk.com/.

About RateHawk

RateHawk is an innovative B2B booking platform developed by the Emerging Travel Group. It provides hotel bookings, airline tickets, transfers, car rentals, and other travel-related services. The platform also offers a fast and user-friendly API, and its customer support is available 24/7.

RateHawk's mission is to offer its partners the best available prices in the travel services sector, regardless of type or location.

Today, RateHawk offers its clients access to 3.2 million hotels and other types of accommodations, with direct contractual relationships in over 250,000 properties and 350 wholesalers. It also provides access to tickets from more than 450 airlines and transfers in over 150 countries.

Press Contact

Anita Gusich,

Head of PR

pr@emergingtravel.com