Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: RAPP MENA, a personalized customer experience (PCX) and communications agency, part of Omnicom Group’s global network, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia with support from AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion and growth platform.

Backed by Omnicom’s global infrastructure and nearly 13 years of regional presence, RAPP MENA brings specialist expertise in customer value transformation, spanning loyalty, acquisition, retention, and end-to-end digital experience consulting. The network operates across the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, North America, Europe, Latin America, and APAC, and is now expanding its Gulf presence with a new office in Riyadh.

RAPP’s approach centers on empathy-led, data-driven marketing and communications initiatives that help brands build meaningful, long-term relationships with their customers, deliver personalized customer experiences, and drive measurable growth. The agency’s core enterprise solutions include:

Experience Optimization and Transformation Management: Its MAISTRO tool enables mapping of key inflection points, gaps and opportunities across the full customer lifecycle, from prospects to loyal customers, while a phased approach ensures insights are translated into scalable PCX transformation programs.

Lifecycle Management: Leveraging its deep expertise in first-party data strategy and CRM, RAPP MENA helps build, implement and run scalable programs that deliver deep, personalized experiences to drive loyalty.

CX Creative Powerhouse: The agency leverages data, technology and AI, coupled with world-class creative talent, to produce omnichannel creative excellence, including content automation tools and dynamic messaging to drive performance.

MarTech and Omni-content Orchestration: It takes a system-agnostic approach to marketing technology, blending customer-first thinking with technology enablement and delivering PCX across channels with speed and efficiency.

Social, PR and Brand Reputation Management: RAPP MENA designs and manages always-on social and PR ecosystems that shape perception, drive relevance, and protect brand equity, combining real-time listening, proactive storytelling, and reputation management to build trust and sustained momentum across all touchpoints.

“Saudi Arabia is entering a phase where growth is matched by complexity, driven by speed and scale of the Kingdom’s transformation ambition. Giga projects, national digitization programs and sovereign-led innovation are creating some of the world’s largest and most complex briefs. The challenge for many organizations is no longer access to data or channels but how to connect them into systems that deliver meaningful, personalized experiences at scale, Our expansion reflects that shift. We bring an empathy-led, integrated approach that aligns data, technology, creativity, and communications into operating models designed for long-term growth. We have built regional marketing operations models that are now considered the ‘gold standard’ globally. We are fully committed to supporting KSA’s ambitions and expectations,” said Curtis Schmidt, CEO of RAPP MENA.

“As Saudi brands mature in their digital ambitions, they need partners who understand customers at an individual level. RAPP’s precision-and-empathy model, backed by first-party data capabilities and Omnicom’s global infrastructure, makes them a compelling entrant into the market,” said Fouad Fattal, Vice President, Commercial at AstroLabs.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia’s advertising sector continues to accelerate at a rapid pace. Recent market figures show the digital advertising market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR, reaching $23.2 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by a highly connected population, with 99% internet penetration and more than 34 million active social media users.

As Saudi Arabia continues to attract regional headquarters and scale complex, multi-market operations, brands are under increasing pressure to move beyond fragmented marketing approaches toward fully integrated, customer-centric systems. By establishing a presence in the Kingdom, RAPP is positioned to help leading enterprises strengthen their data foundations, enhance personalization, and design operating models that support scalable, long-term growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lara Fakih, Director of Communications at AstroLabs (lara@astrolabs.com)

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, supporting high-growth companies to set up, operate, and achieve full market integration in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With over a decade of experience and a network of 10,000+ decision-makers, we’ve helped 2,000+ companies successfully enter, scale, and embed themselves within the region’s fastest-growing economies.

In partnership with government entities across Saudi Arabia and key global markets, we run strategic programs that accelerate market access, build foundational industries, and support regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030. For more information on AstroLabs, visit https://astrolabs.com/

About RAPP MENA:

RAPP MENA is part of Omnicom Group’s global RAPP network, headquartered in New York, USA, a personalised customer experience (PCX) and communications agency operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Its expansion in the Kingdom reflects a long-term commitment to the Saudi market and to delivering locally relevant, data- and empathy-led customer experience and communications solutions.

RAPP MENA builds tailored, fully integrated operating models that bring together multidisciplinary capabilities into a single, agile ecosystem, including the regional delivery of team x, a bespoke model aligning creative, communications, data, and technology. Combining strategy, data science, creative, and technology, the agency designs and delivers integrated solutions across CRM, communications, and customer experience, from brand and PR to lifecycle marketing and personalization at scale. RAPP MENA supports clients across key sectors, including healthcare, banking, sports and tourism, government, automotive, and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rapp.com/locations/dubai/ or follow RAPP MENA on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/rapp-middle-east/about/.