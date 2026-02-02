Dubai: The Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Authority (RAKWA) has signed project agreements with the EWE–SAUR–TAQA consortium for Ras Al Khaimah’s first large-scale wastewater Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, which has an estimated investment of approximately USD 300 million. The project marks a defining milestone in the Emirate’s transition towards modern, resilient, and sustainable utility services, supporting long-term population growth and economic development.

Within the EWE–SAUR–TAQA consortium, SAUR will act as a key equity partner and lead operator, responsible for operations and maintenance throughout the concession period. Drawing on its proven track record and global expertise in managing complex, performance-based wastewater systems, the company will oversee lifecycle optimisation, operational resilience, and compliance management, ensuring that service standards are consistently maintained through long-term operations.

Structured under a design-finance-build-own-operate-maintain-transfer (DFBOMT) model, this project is developed under the oversight of the Public Services Department (PSD). It will deliver a fully integrated wastewater system serving Sector 6 and key growth areas of the Emirate.

Central to the development of the project is the design, construction and long-term operation of an Independent Sewage Treatment Plant that will be engineered to treat 60,000 cubic metres of wastewater per day in its initial phase and later expanding to 150,000 cubic metres per day as demand increases. The project also encompasses the development of associated gravity sewer mains, twin rising mains, pumping stations, treated sewage effluent (TSE) transmission facilities, and an emergency outfall to ensure system resilience, guaranteeing operational robustness and continuity of service.

The EWE–SAUR–TAQA Water Solutions consortium was awarded the contract after successfully passing the technical evaluation and presenting the most competitive tariff in a global procurement process. Strong interest from prominent regional and international infrastructure developers and operators highlighted the project’s strategic significance within the UAE’s water sector.

Luis de Lope, CEO Saur International stated: “We are truly honoured to be part of the consortium delivering the RAKWA wastewater project. It underscores our commitment to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s infrastructure ambitions through long-term, performance-driven partnerships. The project aligns closely with our expertise in managing integrated wastewater systems where reliability, environmental performance, and compliance are fundamental.”

Environmental performance and resource efficiency are embedded across the project’s design and operational framework, including effluent quality standards, odour and noise control, sludge management and system resilience measures. The plant will operate with a low-carbon footprint, powered by renewable energy. A core focus will be placed on enabling the reuse of treated effluent, contributing to reduced reliance on desalinated water and advancing Ras Al Khaimah’s circular economy and sustainability objectives.

With agreements now in place, the project will advance through financial close and detailed engineering, followed by construction, commissioning and full-scale operations. Once completed, the project will play a vital role in protecting public health, preserving the environment and supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term economic resilience.

The agreement also strengthens SAUR’s footprint in the Middle East, building on its established wastewater operations in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and reinforcing its position as a trusted long-term operator of utility-scale water and wastewater infrastructure in the region.

