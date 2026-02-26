Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Legacy Hotels Holding, a leading hospitality investment and management group with a focus on asset development and long-term portfolio growth, and 7 Management, a leading lifestyle, dining and entertainment management group, celebrated for its distinctive concepts, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formalizing a long-term collaboration aimed at developing and scaling next-generation lifestyle hospitality, dining, and entertainment destinations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Almoayed, Co-Founder and Chief Investment & Development Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding, and Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management, during an official ceremony attended by senior leadership from both organizations. The signing marks a significant milestone in the region’s shift toward experience-led concepts beyond traditional hospitality. The partnership sets a structured framework for joint expansion, enabling both groups to work closely on a pipeline of flagship and large-scale projects across high-growth tourism and lifestyle markets.

Under the MOU, Legacy Hotels Holding and 7 Management will align their respective strengths to respond to growing regional demand for integrated, experience-led destinations. The collaboration brings together Legacy’s hospitality investment, development and operational infrastructure with 7 Management’s internationally recognized portfolio of dining, nightlife and lifestyle concepts.

The partnership is designed as a growth accelerator; one that supports the creation of immersive destinations that extend beyond traditional hospitality models, contributing to tourism diversification, destination branding and the strengthening of local entertainment ecosystems.

Expansion efforts will initially focus on GCC markets beginning with Bahrain, before extending across wider MENA geographies and emerging lifestyle hubs. Planned developments are expected to play a meaningful role in job creation, hospitality talent development, and the attraction of regional and international visitors, in alignment with national tourism and economic diversification strategies.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulrahman Almoayed, Co-Founder and Chief Investment & Development Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding, said: “This collaboration reflects our long-term vision to invest in and develop hospitality assets that are driven by experience, relevance and scale. Partnering with 7 Management allows us to accelerate our expansion into lifestyle-led destinations that resonate with today’s travelers and local communities, while supporting the region’s broader tourism and economic ambitions.”

Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management, added: “Across the region, there is a clear shift toward destinations where dining, entertainment, and social life come together as one experience. This partnership creates a strong platform to accelerate our expansion across MENA, allowing us to scale our concepts with the right development partners and a shared long-term vision, while preserving the creativity and cultural identity at the heart of our brands. MENA has proven itself ready for globally competitive lifestyle destinations, and the momentum is only growing.”

The MOU signing underscores both groups’ shared commitment to building sustainable, commercially robust hospitality and entertainment projects designed to shape the identity and appeal of the destinations they serve.

About Legacy Hotels Holding

Legacy Hotels Holding is a hospitality investment and management group built on global standards, local soul, and a partner-first philosophy, dedicated to creating experiences and partnerships that endure.

With a growing portfolio of over 40 properties across the globe, Legacy Hotels Holding blends operational excellence, technology-driven innovation, and authentic destination storytelling. The company aims at delivering meaningful stays for guests, long-term value for partners, and positive impact for communities.

Through its five interconnected verticals; Hotel Management, Asset Management, Investments, Technology Integration, and Development, Legacy turns vision into performance, balancing discipline and creativity to bring each project to life.

Guided by a commitment to authenticity, collaboration, and thoughtful growth, Legacy Hotels Holding is shaping the future of hospitality. Legacy Hotels Holding is keen on crafting living stories that belong to their places and people, and building a legacy designed to last for generations.

