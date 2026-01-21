Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is set to participate in Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibition taking place from 26 to 30 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the event, RAKEZ will spotlight its robust business ecosystem and tailor-made solutions designed to support international and regional F&B companies seeking entry and expansion in the UAE and wider regional markets.

This year, Gulfood is expected to once again gather thousands of exhibitors and industry leaders from across the globe, providing a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and business expansion. Throughout the exhibition, RAKEZ representatives will be on the ground meeting with international F&B investors and entrepreneurs, sharing expert insights on establishing and scaling operations in the UAE, with a special focus on Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The mega event continues to shape the global food industry landscape, driving innovation and unlocking new business opportunities. At RAKEZ, we proudly support this progress by enabling F&B businesses to establish, innovate, and expand confidently. Through our strategic location, integrated infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, we empower manufacturers, processors, and traders to tap into high-growth regional and international markets.”

As the UAE continues advancing toward its National Food Security Strategy 2051, the country’s F&B sector remains one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing industries, driven by innovation, rising consumer demand, and strong tourism inflows. RAKEZ plays an integral role in supporting this momentum by offering seamless business set-up services, flexible regulations, world-class industrial infrastructure, and long-term operational support to businesses across the food value chain.

With a thriving base of nearly 2,000 F&B companies, RAKEZ continues to serve as a preferred hub for F&B manufacturring, packaging and processing, trading and supplying, and hotels and eateries. The economic zone is home to well-established global and regional names such as Italfood, Ahmad Tea, Sai Flavours, Universal Islamic Food Industries and many more, reflecting the diversity, resilience, and continuous growth of the F&B community in RAKEZ.

Visitors to Gulfood 2026 are invited to meet the RAKEZ team at Concourse 2, next to Hall 7, to explore tailored business set-up solutions and learn more about exclusive offers available during the event.

