Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently concluded a successful business roadshow across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The roadshow aimed to provide Indian business owners with an overview of the potential of expanding their operations in the Middle East through Ras Al Khaimah.

During the visit, RAKEZ's team of experts engaged with numerous prominent business chambers and industry associations, including the Bombay Industries Association, Federation of Indian Export Organisation, All India Plastic Manufacturers Association, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce, and Gujrat Chamber of Commerce. The discussions revolved around the advantages of entering the UAE market, particularly for manufacturers operating in sectors such as ceramic and sanitary ware, electrical goods, lighting equipment, home appliances, specialty chemicals, steel, and defence. Additionally, the RAKEZ team also met with service providers in the aviation sector to explore potential collaborations.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our roadshow in India. The overwhelming response from businesses, industrial associations, and startup founders showcases their high level of interest in exploring opportunities in the Middle East, particularly through Ras Al Khaimah. RAKEZ is already home to over 4,000 Indian companies operating in various sectors from SMEs to large industries and we remain committed to fostering partnerships, supporting entrepreneurs, and providing a favourable business environment for businesses seeking to expand their reach.”

The roadshow served as a platform for RAKEZ to highlight the advantages of setting up a presence in Ras Al Khaimah, such as strategic location, robust infrastructure, business-friendly policies, cost-effectiveness, and access to a growing regional market.

This proactive drive aligns with RAKEZ's ambition to strengthen the UAE-India relationship in support of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed last year. This seminal agreement has ignited a new era of enhanced economic cooperation between the two nations, and RAKEZ's initiative is a practical demonstration of this spirit of mutual growth.

In Surat, the RAKEZ team is also exhibiting at the upcoming 21by72 startup summit, from 16-18 June, to support Indian businesses, particularly SMEs, in exploring expansion opportunities in the UAE. During the event, the RAKEZ experts will engage with thousands of startup founders and SME entrepreneurs from across India and over 200 startups from around the world, further cementing the bond between the UAE and India in this exciting period of economic collaboration.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.