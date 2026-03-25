Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an engaging session aimed at helpingbusinesses strengthen their sales strategies and improve deal conversion. Titled “Pitch with Clarity and Confidence – Sales Strategies That Win Business and Close Deals,” the session focused on practical ways for businesses to communicate value more effectively and connect with customers with greater impact.

Industry experts addressed a common challenge faced by many businesses—sales pitches that focus heavily on products and services, rather than clearly demonstrating how they solve real customer problems. Through real-world examples, participants gained actionable insights into structuring sales presentations that are clear, relevant and easy for buyers to engage with, while also learning how to handle objections with confidence and build meaningful B2B connections. The session brought together entrepreneurs, founders, and decision-makers from diverse sectors.

Led by Mamoun Alamouri, Founder of SMOrchestra.ai, the session drew on over two decades of enterprise technology sales experience across the MENA region. His presentation, ‘Frameworks for Objection-Free Sales’, focused on the importance of building trust early in the sales process and removing potential objections before they arise.

Alamouri highlighted that most deals are not lost to competition, but rather due to lack of trust, confusion, or buyer indecision. He emphasised the importance of clear positioning, understanding customer concerns, and simplifying the decision-making process for buyers. Introducing a structured approach built around “signal, trust, convert,” he explained how businesses can guide prospects more effectively from initial interest to successful deal closure.

The session also challenged common sales misconceptions, including the belief that more techniques, more data, or stronger relationships alone lead to better results. Instead, the focus was placed on creating clarity, communicating value over features, and establishing credibility in a way that resonates with specific customer needs.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “In today’s competitive landscape, the ability to communicate value with clarity and build trust quickly is what sets successful businesses apart. We are focused on equipping our business community with the mindset and practical tools needed to strengthen how they position themselves, connect with their audience, and accelerate their growth journey.”

This event is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to deliver hands-on insights that help businesses refine their strategies and improve performance.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.