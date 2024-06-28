Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been conferred with the prestigious Silver Award from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), a British charity dedicated to saving lives and preventing life-changing injuries resulting from accidents. This international recognition highlights the economic zone’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing safety standards across its operations.

RoSPA’s awards programme recognises institutions and organisations worldwide for their leading role in promoting and upholding the highest occupational health and safety standards.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to receive the RoSPA Silver Award for our proactive approach to health and safety management. We believe a safe workplace is not just a regulatory requirement but a fundamental right for every employee. This recognition reflects our continuous effort to create a secure and accident-free environment for all those who work within our jurisdiction.”

RAKEZ emphasises the protection of the health and safety of all individuals working under its jurisdiction through various initiatives and standards. The economic zone has established comprehensive Health, Safety and Environment (HS&E) regulations applicable to all businesses operating within its jurisdiction. These cover occupational safety regulations for industrial operations and health and safety regulations for the construction processes, ensuring a safe and healthy working environment.

To support businesses in complying with these regulations, RAKEZ provides comprehensive guides with practical advice and information and hosts regular awareness seminars and a variety of training programmes. These sessions cover a range of topics, from basic safety awareness to specialised training for high-risk roles, conducted by pre-qualified subject matter experts. Furthermore, the economic zone also conducts regular inspections and audits to ensure compliance with its HS&E regulations, identifying potential issues and addressing them promptly.

RAKEZ’s commitment to health and safety is further demonstrated through initiatives like the RAKEZ HSE Appreciation Awards, which acknowledge businesses that show exceptional commitment to HS&E, serving as an incentive for others to strive for similar achievements. Similarly, RAKEZ’s latest Nujoom Al Salama programme rates businesses based on their HS&E performance, evaluating compliance with regulations, incident rates, and proactive safety measures.

