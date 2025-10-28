Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP), one of the UAE’s largest and most trusted real estate agencies, has announced record-breaking growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s (RAK) property market in 2025. The Emirate delivered the strongest performance to date for MPP, with the number of transactions in the first nine months surging 250% year-on-year, fueled by major infrastructure investment, landmark new developments and growing international investor demand.

This success aligns with the Emirate’s real estate activity which surged to AED 13.06bn ($3.56bn) in Q1 2025 - an 862% increase from AED 1.36bn ($370m) in Q1 2017 (RAK Statistics Centre). According to MPP data, prices have risen by 10-15% year-to-date, with apartment and villa sales averaging 15-20% higher than in Q3 2024. The strongest demand is concentrated on Al Marjan Island, Mina, Al Hamra Village and RAK Central, with new developments helping to diversify the market.

“Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as one of the UAE’s most dynamic investment destinations having seen price growth of around 30-50% in many areas, particularly premium/off-plan and branded residences,” said Maxim Novikov, Head of RAK branch at Metropolitan Premium Properties. “With major developers bringing branded residences such as Anantara Residences and ENTA MINA by RAK Properties, Fairmont Residences by Ardee Developments and Soto Grande by Ellington, coupled with infrastructure upgrades and iconic projects like the Wynn resort, the Emirate is attracting serious interest from global investors. We see this as just the beginning of RAK’s real estate growth story.”

Among the year’s most significant trends are:

High demand for off-plan properties, which currently account for 95% of transactions.

Growing re-sale activity in the off-plan market, reflecting investor confidence.

New master communities including the Marjan Beach and Maireed Island, alongside the launch of RAK Central, expanding the city’s urban fabric.

Increased international investment, particularly from buyers in India, Europe and the US.

Mr. Novikov, added: “2025 has been a milestone year for RAK real estate and we are seeing the highest demand for sales in Marjan followed by Mina, Al Hamra and RAK Central. Increased competition has also elevated the market, with developers differentiating projects through globally branded residences, premium designer interiors and investor-friendly post-handover payment structures. The fundamentals remain incredibly strong and the emirate’s combination of natural beauty, cultural heritage and economic resilience makes it unique among UAE destinations. For us, the story of RAK is only beginning.”

MPP highlighted several standout developments that are shaping the future of Ras Al Khaimah

ENTA Mina: A first-of-its-kind branded residence with 2,000 sqm of coworking facilities, embodying the concept of “Live. Work. Belong.”

Anantara Residences by RAK Properties: A luxury beachfront development bringing the prestigious Anantara brand to RAK.

Fairmont Residences by Ardee Developments: Exclusive branded living designed to international standards.

Soleva by Al Huzaifa Properties: Offering high-end furnished units with renowned design touches.

In addition, upcoming launches such as Palazzo Tissoli, Mondrian Residences, Hard Rock Hotel, Four Seasons and Armani Villas further reinforce RAK’s status as a luxury lifestyle and investment hub.

Looking ahead, MPP expects Q4 to be the strongest quarter of the year, traditionally the most active season for real estate transactions. The firm was recently signed as a master broker for the ENTA MINA project in Mina, underscoring its commitment to bringing unique investment opportunities to market.

