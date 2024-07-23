Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s largest publicly listed property developer, is marking significant milestones in its ongoing real estate development projects in Mina Al Arab. The latest construction updates include:



Bay Residences

The units in the hugely popular development, comprising of 661 apartments, across four buildings in Bay Residences Phase 1 and Bay Residences Phase 2, are all sold out. Construction is progressing on schedule, with completion now at 75% and handover will be on schedule.



Bay Views

Work is well underway on Bay Views, a 344-unit urban island residential complex on Mina Al Arab’s Hayat Island, an established waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah, with lush landscaping, protected coastal wetlands and pristine beaches. The enabling is already fully completed, with the sub-structure at nearly 70% of completion.



Already recognised for its design and architecture as the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, Bay Views offers spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and the Hajar Mountains, providing a luxurious living experience that complements the natural beauty of the surroundings.



Cape Hayat

Cape Hayat, spanning 22,854 sqm is a luxury collection of residential apartments with direct beach access. Located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, the development is a blend of elegance, innovation, and sustainability, aligning with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, and Barjeel Green Initiatives. The enabling is fully completed, and the sub-structure is 65% complete.



Marbella Villas

On track for early handover, Marbella Villas comprises of two- and three-bedroom townhouses and four-bedroom villas on Mina Al Arab’s, Hayat Island. The enabling, sub-structure and super-structure are fully completed. Finishes, MEP and external works are at 90% completion.



Situated within Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah’s premier master-planned development, offers a bustling island community with club house, community park, waterfront promenade, seafront dining and retail, as well as scenic cycle and pedestrian paths and access to five-star resorts and spas.



Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “We are dedicated to delivering our projects with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability allows us to meet our timelines while ensuring the highest standards of quality. By accelerating our delivery schedules, we enhance the value for our residents and investors, creating vibrant communities within Ras Al Khaimah.”



About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.



RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.



Awards and recognitions

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.



Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.



Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.



