Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions Company has launched a new number for reporting minor traffic accidents, in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour Director General of Central Operations), Mr. Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh- Chief Officer- RAFID, and Vice Chairman of the Committee; Abdulrahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, Accident & RSA Department Director at Rafid For Automotive Solutions and a number of officers and officials from both parties, as part of the joint efforts to improve services provided to the public and enhance their satisfaction.

This update aims to enhance the response time for reporting minor accidents, expedite the procedures for obtaining other related services, provide assistance through phone calls, and increase customer satisfaction, achieving greater flexibility and efficiency in the quality of the service provided.

During the launch, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi emphasized that the new number is part of the ongoing efforts of Sharjah Police and Rafid Automotive Solutions to enhance readiness to provide outstanding services to customers as quickly as possible. This initiative aims to improve traffic safety on the emirate's roads and the quality of performance in achieving customer happiness.

Mr. Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Chief Officer of Rafid Automative Solutions, said: "The change in Rafid's customer service number comes from our commitment to the continuous development of the quality of services we provide to our customers. We are constantly working on enhancing our readiness, upgrading our equipment, and receiving all feedback and calls from the public around the clock. The company responds to feedback and takes corrective actions to improve our system, handling accidents with high professionalism to reduce the response time for traffic accidents."

Rafid works on planning minor accidents by conducting inspections and examining the accident scene, determining the type of accident report required by law while ensuring accuracy and attention to detail. Additionally, Rafid provides various services such as emergency fuel delivery, tire and battery replacement, and more, with a record response time for broken-down vehicles and those obstructing traffic. These efforts aim to enhance traffic safety on the roads throughout the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Rafid Contact and Control Center operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day. You can reach them by calling the following number: 80092 or by using the Rafid app, available on all smartphone application platforms.

It is worth mentioning that Rafid Automotive Solutions is one of the companies under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.