Sharjah: Rafid Roadside Assistance, a business unit of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, continues to strengthen its service offering through an integrated operational system designed to enhance customer experience and improve the efficiency of roadside assistance services. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and the development of advanced mobility solutions in line with international best practices.

Ahmed Juma Al Musharre, Managing Director-Rafid of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, said that Rafid Roadside Assistance remains focused on delivering reliable and prompt services that meet the needs of a diverse customer base. He noted that the unit has successfully provided more than 170,000 roadside assistance services since its establishment in 2019, demonstrating the effectiveness of its operational model and the trust placed in its services by customers.

“We continue to invest in expanding our operational capabilities and enhancing the readiness of our field teams in response to the growing demand for roadside assistance services,” Al Musharrakh said. “Our fleet size has doubled between 2020 and 2026, representing a 100 per cent increase. This growth has strengthened our ability to respond quickly, extend service coverage, and provide efficient support to motorists around the clock.”

He added that Rafid Roadside Assistance provides specialised logistics solutions to a number of private-sector organisations, supporting their operational and technical requirements while enhancing the efficiency of vehicle transportation and ensuring business continuity. The unit also works closely with government entities across the Emirate of Sharjah by providing vehicle recovery and roadside clearance services, helping to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety.

Al Musharrakh further noted that Rafid provides cargo insurance coverage during vehicle transportation operations, offering customers additional assurance and ensuring the highest standards of protection for transported vehicles, particularly in cases involving technical breakdowns or emergency incidents.

Rafid Roadside Assistance serves both individual and corporate customers through a comprehensive range of operational solutions aimed at supporting mobility and enhancing road safety. Its services are available twenty-four hours a day and are designed to provide timely assistance across a variety of roadside and emergency situations.

The unit offers a broad portfolio of field services, including vehicle towing and recovery, roadside clearance of disabled vehicles, emergency fuel delivery, tyre replacement, and battery jump-start services. These services are accessible through two primary channels: the Rafid self-service application and a network of partnerships and agreements with insurance providers, as well as public- and private-sector organisations.

Rafid continues to enhance its roadside assistance services in line with the evolving requirements of the transportation and automotive sectors through ongoing investment in advanced technologies and operational excellence. These efforts reinforce its position as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses and support its mission to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient mobility solutions across the UAE.