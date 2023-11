UAE/Ras Al Khaimah: 534kg of aluminum cans were collected by the Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island for the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) Can Collection Drive 2023!

To mark a successful conclusion of the ‘Year of Sustainability, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah showcased its dedication to fostering an eco-friendly and sustainable society by collecting 534kg of aluminum cans in a space of one month. Since in 1991 EEG has been at the forefront of environmental conservation and sustainability movement. The “Can Collection Campaign” was the first awareness and action-oriented program initiated by EEG in September 1997 that gained tremendous support from all sectors of the society.

The campaign strives to foster a culture of effective waste management and recycling. It also works continuously to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and resource conservation to preserve the delicate balance of nature and nurturing a healthier planet for all living beings. The event took place at The RAK Ceramics company where a lot of organizations participated and deposited their collections.

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island’s leisure facilities include a private beach, two swimming pools, a designated kids pool, an indoor fitness center with a fully-equipped gym, and a spa, as well as two meeting rooms and a ballroom perfect for larger corporate events and private events like weddings. The resort also offers a diverse selection of dining options across its six restaurants

