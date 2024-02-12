Conducting comprehensive research, analyses and solution-driven studies in the realms of international relations, policing, security, defence, business continuity, resilience and disaster management.

Facilitating specialized training programs to elevate the research proficiency of our network of experts and researchers from both parties.

Emphasizing the enhancement of capabilities, training and development initiatives in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management, has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Middle East Institute in Washington, a global research centre specializing in Middle East and North African affairs, to fortify frameworks of strategic cooperation across various research and development fields.

The signing ceremony, held at the Middle East Institute's headquarters in Washington, was attended by H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, and Dr. Paul Salem, President and CEO of the Middle East Institute. Representatives from both parties, including specialized staff, researchers and academics, were also present to witness this landmark event.

H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, highlighted that this collaboration aligns with Rabdan Academy's ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading academic and research institutions worldwide. He emphasized the significance of the Middle East Institute, the oldest institution dedicated to Middle Eastern studies in Washington, and how this partnership will expand horizons and opportunities for joint research development, studies, analyses and the exchange of experiences, especially in light of the world's unprecedented digital transformation and the application of advanced artificial intelligence.

"We are grateful for the opportunity for the Middle East Institute to partner with Rabdan Academy,” said Dr. Paul Salem, President and CEO of the Middle East Institute. “This collaboration aligns with MEI's overarching goal of building stronger and deeper partnerships with institutions from the region to further understanding of shared challenges and to promote effective and collective solutions.”

As part of this agreement, the two organizations will collaborate comprehensively to develop and publish research, studies, analyses, and solutions related to international relations, policing, security, defence, business continuity, resilience, crisis management, and more. They will also organize conferences, scientific forums, and specialized training courses in various fields, including security, police, intelligence, political, economic, military, social, and cybersecurity. Both parties will conduct training programs to enhance the research skills of their expert networks.

The cooperation between Rabdan Academy and the Middle East Institute aims to elevate the quality and excellence of scientific research globally, leveraging their extensive network of senior researchers, academics and experts worldwide. Modern technical tools and methods will be employed in the development and management of scientific research.

Rabdan Academy is actively expanding its partnerships, both locally and globally, as part of its 2025 vision. The institution aspires to become a world-leading educational, training and research establishment in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

-Ends-

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

For Media Enquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)