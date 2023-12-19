Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates: Rabdan Academy, a renowned global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management, has unveiled the Sustainable Security and Defence Professional Development program. This initiative is tailored for senior leaders, experts, and specialists employed in security and defence institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The program is designed to elevate the national strategic security and defence priorities of the GCC countries, encompassing Extremism & Critical National Security, Peacebuilding & Stability, Security & Defence Workforce Modernization, GCC National Defence Priorities, Human Security, Policing & Justice Strategies, as well as Economy, Trade & Tourism.

Comprising a unique array of professional development courses focused on the security and defence sectors, the program covers contemporary leadership in security and defence, combating global terrorism, emergency management and incident command, business continuity management, military attaché and security advisory, operational policing, and crime and community management.

Highlighting the significance of this endeavour, His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, emphasized its regional and global impact. He underscored the critical role of regional security in fortifying the national security of any country worldwide. The academy's design of this distinctive program reflects a professional, integrative, and comprehensive approach to realizing this vision.

Morse expressed confidence in the program's ability to instigate a substantial transformation in the security and defence capabilities of the GCC countries. He anticipates that the participation of senior leaders and experts will foster the exchange of experiences and expertise, the development of specialized security and defence capabilities, and an alignment with the swift global and regional changes.

Rabdan Academy's professional development programs hold extensive global accreditation from Pearson BTEC in the United Kingdom, the Global Innovation Institute, the ILM, as well as the National Open College Network (NOCN), among other local and international accrediting bodies. Actively participating in the European Foundation for Quality Management, the academy remains committed to upholding the highest standards.

