Dubai, UAE – R2S Insurance Brokers, a major provider of insurance brokerage services in the UAE, has selected Vitalls, a smart health data platform, to offer its corporate clients and their employees an innovative healthcare management solution. This agreement underscores R2S's commitment to providing cutting-edge benefits and reinforces Vitalls' core mission purpose – Empowering people with their health data.

Vitalls provides individuals and families with seamless secure access to their health data anytime, anywhere, ensuring continuity of care, even while traveling. The platform provides complete control over health records, enabling informed healthcare decisions and readiness for any situation.

"We understand the importance of comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions for our corporate clients and their employees," said Dr. Ibrahim Karam, CEO of R2S Insurance Brokers. "Vitalls' platform offers a significant advantage by streamlining health data management, ultimately empowering employees to take ownership of their health journey."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Vitalls, demonstrating its growing traction within the insurance sector. "We are thrilled to work with R2S Insurance Brokers," said Mehdi Bouchenak, Founder of Vitalls. "This will allow us to extend our reach and empower more individuals with control over their health data. We are confident that Vitalls will become the standard for healthcare accessibility, and we look forward to expanding our market footprint within the insurance industry and beyond."

The integration of Vitalls into R2S's offerings further strengthens the broker's commitment to delivering innovative and valuable solutions to its clients. By providing access to Vitalls, R2S is enabling its clients to offer a more robust and user-friendly healthcare benefit to their employees.

About Vitalls

Vitalls is a secure and intelligent platform developed by Synexty and backed by DeepMinds. It structures health records, enhances data protection, and ensures continuity of care. Vitalls provides businesses and individuals with a seamless and secure way to manage health information, bridging the gap between patients, insurers, and healthcare providers to shape the future of digital healthcare.

About R2S Insurance Brokers

R2S Insurance Brokers is a new concept of insurance brokerage services, offering tailored solutions to businesses and individuals across various industries. With a strong reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer-centric service, R2S connects clients with top-tier insurance providers to ensure comprehensive coverage and optimal risk management. R2S is dedicated to integrating innovative solutions to enhance the value it delivers to its corporate clients and their employees.