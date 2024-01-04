UAE, Dubai: Quill, an integrated marketing communication agency with a strong global presence including offices in the Middle East and Europe, has been appointed as the strategic and creative agency for Geely Auto Middle East. In its appointed role, Quill will spearhead the strategic thinking, development, and execution of comprehensive regional creative and communication campaigns, ensuring a consistent and impactful brand presence across the Middle East. Additionally, Quill is tasked with curating and managing high-quality social media content that will elevate Geely Auto Middle East's digital footprint and foster engaging conversations with the brand's audience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Alex GU Managing Director Geely Auto Middle East said, “Here in the Middle East, our commitment at Geely Auto goes beyond simply offering vehicles, it is about crafting a mobility experience that resonates deeply with the local culture and lifestyle. We understand the unique fabric of this region and are dedicated to ensuring our creative ethos and messaging reflect the vibrant spirit and aspirations of its people. The decision to bring a regional agency on board stems from our commitment to furthering Geely's ambitious growth plans in the market. We are excited to see how Quill's expertise will translate into a sharper, more focused creative strategy that aligns with our growth plans. With Quill's partnership, we aim to push the brand forward, translating our visions into larger, more impactful campaigns that deeply engage with people across the Middle East. "

"Quill is honoured to be entrusted with Geely Auto Middle East’s creative and strategic ambitions," said Maan Bou Dargham, CEO of Quill. "This win couldn't have come at a better time, as we recently expanded our global footprint by opening a creative hub in Beirut and new offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. As we embark on this journey, we are leveraging our extensive expertise across our various departments spread across the globe, ensuring an integrated communication approach. Our goal is to drive Geely Auto's brand growth and deepen its market engagement."

The selection, determined by the Geely Bidding Committee, was announced following a comprehensive and competitive evaluation process. Quill was chosen from a pool of agencies for its innovative approach and alignment with Geely Auto's strategic vision.

“Quill is committed to a bespoke, strategic framework that propels Geely Auto's ambitions and visions to new heights, reflecting the cutting-edge ethos of Geely Auto's vehicles. We have applied our IQ model, which stands for Insights, Imagination, Integration to craft a strategic approach that is genuine, non-recycled and that takes Geely Auto to the next levels. The agency's approach will be centered around creating engaging customer experiences and enhancing Geely Auto's brand presence across all channels. A dynamic and clairvoyant brand like Geely Auto needed a partner that is relatable”, said Tony Saade, CSO, Quill.

Quill's partnership with Geely Auto Middle East marks a significant expansion of the agency’s client portfolio, underscoring its robust capabilities and deep understanding of diverse markets, and solidifying its global presence.

-Ends-