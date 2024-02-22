Amman: According to Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 695,504 passengers (PAX) during January - marking a 2.8% increase against 2023 figures. Moreover, QAIA recorded 5,767 aircraft movements (ACM), down 4.2% compared to 2023. QAIA also handled 6,407 tons of cargo, recording a 34.6% surge as opposed to 2023 numbers.

“The first month of the year saw an improvement in passenger statistics, underscoring Jordan’s standing as a welcoming destination for travelers from around the world. We remain resolute in our efforts to bolster our passenger, ACM and cargo numbers, working closely with our partners to expand and diversify our airline and destination networks. Our unwavering aim is to deliver world-class services, ensuring passengers enjoy an exceptional travel experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

