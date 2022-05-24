Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed 1,835,101 passengers (PAX) during the first four months of 2022 - marking a 204.8% surge and 32.7% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 18,962 aircraft movements (ACM) - representing a 126.6% increase and 22.5% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 18,853 tons of cargo - which was 31.4% higher and 40.3% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of April, QAIA received 504,899 PAX - showing a substantial 232.9% growth and 37.2% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 5,278 ACM, up 135.1% and down 21.4% - as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,122 tons of cargo - indicating a 27.3% increase and 43.0% decrease against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“We are pleased with the improved numbers recorded during April, which coincided with Ramadan and the nearing of Eid al Fitr - a time when people return home to celebrate with family - paired with the eased travel restrictions both locally and internationally, compared to previous months. Building on these results, we look forward to witnessing the continued resumption of the traffic within the upcoming months, driven by our steadily-expanding airline and destination networks and the approach of the summer break, Eid al Adha holiday and Hajj season,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

