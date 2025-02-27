Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed the inaugural flight of Libyan Wings, commencing direct flights between Amman and Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, every Sunday and Wednesday. The addition of Libyan Wings to QAIA’s airline network underscores Airport International Group’s steadfast commitment to enhancing Jordan’s connectivity and providing passengers with diversified non-stop travel options.

The inaugural flight was greeted with the customary water arch salute, attended by representatives from Libyan Wings, Airport International Group, Jordan Tourism Board, Royal Jordanian (Libyan Wings ground handler) and Travilios Travel & Tourism (Libyan Wings general sales agent in Jordan).

“We are delighted to welcome Libyan Wings to QAIA; a significant step in strengthening air connectivity between Jordan and Libya. This partnership not only offers our passengers more convenient travel choices but also fosters greater economic and cultural ties between both nations. This is a positive start to 2025, and we are steadfast in further expanding our airline network this year to meet the evolving demands of our passengers while continuing to shape a welcoming experience that feels like home at the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

In turn, Travilios Travel & Tourism General Manager, Rami Musallam, stated, “We are thrilled to be here at QAIA, marking the launch of this route between Amman and Libya. This milestone is a significant step in enhancing the air connectivity between our two brotherly nations and showcases Libyan Wings' dedication to expanding its destination network and offering more travel options to our valued customers. We take great pride in this achievement and thank all our partners for their continued support, especially Airport International Group, represented by its CEO and the entire team who have been with us every step of the way.

