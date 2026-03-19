The widening ​conflict in the ⁠Middle East will push ‌up airline ticket prices and ​leave "no winners," Willie Walsh, head of the ​International Air Transport Association ​told Reuters on the sidelines of an airline ⁠event in Brussels on Thursday.

The comments come as attacks on oil facilities in the ​Gulf have ‌pushed crude ⁠prices ⁠up over $100 a barrel, rattling the aviation ​market, while missile ‌and drone threats ⁠have snarled airline traffic to normally busy Middle Eastern transport hubs.

Walsh, in an exclusive interview, said that global demand remained robust for now, but that airlines were ‌starting to shift capacity and could cut ⁠capacity if the ​conflict drags on and leads to shortages of jet fuel ​supply.

(Reporting ‌by Joanna Plucinska; Writing ⁠by Adam ​Jourdan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)