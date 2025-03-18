Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 726,635 passengers (PAX) in February - the highest February PAX in the airport’s history - marking a 7.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024. Additionally, QAIA recorded 5,724 aircraft movements (ACM), up 6.1%, while handling 5,029 tons of cargo, down 23.5%, as opposed to the same period last year.

For year-to-date statistics, QAIA registered a 10.2% rise in passengers, reaching 1,511,627 PAX, compared to the corresponding period in 2024. QAIA also reported 11,785 ACM, up 5.6%, and handled 9,970 tons of cargo, down 23.2% against the same period last year.

“This new record for February passenger traffic is not just a number; it reflects the trust and confidence of passengers from across the globe who choose QAIA as their gateway, with the recent addition of Libyan Wings to our airline network further enhancing our connectivity. We are also proud to see sustained growth in both PAX and ACM figures, reinforcing our role as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. Building on our recent recognition as the ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ by Airports Council International World for the second time, we remain dedicated to providing world-class services, delivering a seamless travel experience and ensuring that every passenger walking through our doors feels at home,” stated Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.