Amman: According to Airport International Group statistics, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,248,467 passengers (PAX) during the first half of 2022 - 21.7% lower than the same period in 2019. QAIA also registered 31,547 aircraft movements (ACM) and 29,148 tons of cargo - representing 17.0% and 40.5% declines, respectively, compared with H1 2019. Meanwhile, during the month of June, QAIA handled 711,983 PAX, 6,211 ACM and 5,673 tons of cargo - marking decreases of 14.9%, 17.1% and 30.1%, respectively, as opposed to June 2019.

Overall traffic growth during the first six months of 2022 was driven by the resumption and introduction of airlines and routes to QAIA's global networks. These included the launch of regular flights from Amman to Washington DC via United Airlines, to Jeddah and Riyadh via flyadeal, to Alexandria via Alexandria Airlines and to Abu Dhabi via Wizz Air Abu Dhabi - in addition to the recommencement of routes to Antalya, Copenhagen, Berlin, Zurich, Geneva, Rome, Montreal and Najaf via Royal Jordanian, as well as the opening of new routes to Toronto via Royal Jordanian and to Rome, Milan and Vienna via Wizz Air Hungary. Moreover, top destinations that contributed positively to recorded traffic figures included Istanbul, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai and Cairo.

“The promising results noted during the first half of the year have been a step forward for QAIA following the coronavirus crisis, with passenger numbers showing steady progress over recent months,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude. “Though we have not yet fully recovered, we look forward to witnessing what the remaining six months of 2022 will bring, as we stay committed to delivering a welcoming and memorable travel experience at Jordan's prime gateway to the world.”

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East, the second in the Asia Pacific and one of only 21 airports worldwide to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: media@bidayacorp.com