Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 784,992 passengers (PAX) in January 2025, representing a 12.9% surge compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, QAIA registered 6,061 aircraft movements (ACM), marking a 5.1% rise, and handled 4,940 tons of cargo, marking a 22.9% drop as opposed to January 2024.

“Passenger traffic at QAIA continues to demonstrate recovery and growth, reflecting the positive momentum driven by the most recent regional developments, coupled with the year-end holiday season. This has enhanced connectivity, fostered business opportunities and boosted tourism, reasserting QAIA’s position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world for travelers from across the globe. We remain focused on our goal of elevating our passenger experience at every touchpoint and shaping a resilient, award-winning airport that feels like home for everyone journeying through,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

