Amman - On Monday 31 July, 2023, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) marked the commencement of two direct flights every Monday and Thursday between Amman and Hurghada, Egypt, via Air Cairo. The inclusion of Hurghada to QAIA’s expanding destination network emphasizes Airport International Group’s steadfast commitment to adding more direct and affordable routes to popular regional and international cities in order to cater to the demands of both leisure and business travelers.

The inaugural flight was welcomed by representatives from Airport International Group; Air Cairo; its ground handler, Menzies AHS; and its general sales agent, Alpha Tourism.

“We are delighted to have received this inaugural flight from Hurghada, launching a direct connection to yet another city in Egypt through Air Cairo all year round. This new link not only provides our passengers with more economical and convenient travel options, but also creates additional opportunities for leisure and business travel between Egypt and Jordan. Our dedication to expanding our partnerships and routes remains unwavering, as we strive to shape a welcoming experience that feels like home for passengers journeying through the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

