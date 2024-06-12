Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has attained a prestigious 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit. SKYTRAX, the esteemed London-based international air transport rating organization, granted QAIA this distinction, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

QAIA underwent a comprehensive four-day audit, meticulously assessing various aspects of airport operations, including passenger facilities, services and overall customer experience. The audit featured participation from airlines, security authorities, ground handlers and concessionaires, highlighting QAIA’s adherence to excellence in every operational facet.

Implemented at over 200 airports worldwide, the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit conducts a complex quality analysis across all product and service areas within the airport environment, resulting in valuable insights and recommendations for further improvements. Serving as a global benchmark for airport service standards, this audit employs a unified and consistent rating methodology, ensuring accuracy across all evaluations.

“This 4-Star Airport Rating from SKYTRAX underscores the unwavering dedication of our team and the collaborative efforts of our stakeholders. It reflects our commitment to enhancing the passenger journey and customer experience at every touchpoint within QAIA, per our strategic goals at Airport International Group. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all employees and stakeholders whose contributions have led to the success of the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit. Their attentiveness ensures that passengers feel welcomed, accommodated and at home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. Congratulations to all on this unprecedented achievement for QAIA; our commitment to professionalism and excellence continues to distinguish our airport as an award-winning world-class facility,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

