Muscat: The corporate office of Indian's newest airline, Air Kerala, will be inaugurated on April 15 in the South Indian city of Kochi.

The corporate office, located near the Aluva Metro Station, will take place at 5:30 pm, will be spread across three floors, and is designed to accommodate over 200 aviation experts at a time.

Air Kerala aims to create over 750 job opportunities this year and initially will operate domestic services, followed by international services.

The airline's first aircraft is expected to take off from Kochi in June.

Air Kerala will operate ultra-low-cost flight services, according to Chairman Afi Ahmed.

The airline has signed an agreement with an Irish company to lease five aircraft initially and plans to purchase its own aircraft in the future.

Air Kerala's services will connect small towns and cities of South and Central with its economy class 76-seater ATR aircraft.

