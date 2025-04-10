Riyadh – Advanced Petrochemical Company shifted to net profits valued at SAR 72 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 58 million in Q1-24.

The revenues hiked by 91.27% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 614 million in Q1-25 from SAR 321 million, according to the estimated financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.27 in the first three months (3M) of 2025, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.22 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the company turned profitable in Q1-25 when compared to net losses of SAR 288 million in Q4-24, while the revenues grew by 6.04% from SAR 579 million.

In 2024, Advanced Petrochemical turned to net losses of SAR 259 million, versus net profits worth SAR 171 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

