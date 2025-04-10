Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 75 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 10 April.

The first tranche stood at EGP 30 billion, holding a tenor of 182 days until 14 October 2025, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second issue was valued at EGP 45 billion and will mature in 364 days on 14 April 2026.

Earlier this week, the CBE issued T-bills worth EGP 70 billion through two tranches.

