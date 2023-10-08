Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council participated in the 20th Annual Meeting for the Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum in Kyoto.

This three-day forum was held from 1-3 October; the forum brought together the participation of nearly 1,500 global leaders in science and technology, policymaking, business, and media from over 80 countries, regions, and international organizations.

QRDI Council led a delegation of representatives from MOFA, MOCI and MECC. Simultaneously, the participation of UDST, HBKU & QU representatives in the Youth Leaders Program, a forum-side activity, demonstrates Qatar's commitment to global knowledge exchange and collaboration. On the sideline, QRDI Council officials met with (Malaysia Industry-Government Group for High Technology) Might Malaysia team at the STS forum.

Entities were represented by Ms. Hind A. Zaki, International Relations & Partnerships Director, and Sheikh Abdulla Mubarak Al-Thani, International Relations & Partnerships Manager at QRDI Council, H.E. Abdulaziz Mohamed Al-Naemi, Ambassador, Director of Information Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qatar, Ayeth Menahi Al-Qahtani, Director of Commercial Registration & Licenses Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hussain Saad Hussain Al-Kubaisi, Technical office manager & research focal point at The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Amin Esmaeili, PhD, Jr. Eng, Assistant Professor at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Dr. Maisa Al Kailani, Sr. Research Associate, College of Health & Life Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Abdulaziz Al-Ali, Director of KINDI Center for Computing Research at Qatar University College of Engineering (QU-CENG).

Photo Caption: QRDI Council is being presented at the 20th Annual Meeting for the Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum in Kyoto as a lead sponsor this year.

Photo Caption: Representatives from the QRDI Council delegation the 20th Annual Meeting for the Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum in Kyoto.

Photo Caption: The officials of QRDI Council during their meeting with the MIGHT officials at STS Forum, Ms. Hind A. Zaki, International Relations & Partnerships Director, and Sheikh Abdulla Mubarak Al-Thani, International Relations & Partnerships Manager, Nada Al Olaqi, Director of Research, Development, and Innovation Programs at the QRDI Council with Rushid Abdul Rahim, President and CEO at Might and Tan Sri Dr. Ahamd Tajuddin Ali, Joint Chairman (Industry) at Might.

Photo Caption: QRDI Council officials meeting with MIGHT officials during the tour.

Photo Caption: QRDI Council officials with Singapore Food Agency officials during their tour.

About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform the social and economic future of Qatar. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities as well as industry experts.

