Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), concluded the second and third rounds of the robust Strategic Product Management Bootcamp for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The transformative initiative aims to empower and equip Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar with the knowledge and expertise to thrive in today's fiercely competitive market.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural round, the second and third rounds of the comprehensive program were held from October 1st to October 5th, 2023, and from October 8th to October 12th, 2023, at Education City Golf Club.

Over 10 days of hands-on training, participants were immersed in a transformative learning experience designed to provide them with the essential skills and strategic insights necessary to drive excellence in their products and services.

The bootcamp covered a comprehensive spectrum, beginning with the foundational stages of innovation in Design Thinking and Concept Assessment. Moving forward, participants delved into the intricacies of product management with Business Case Building, Value Proposition Building, Financials and Pricing and Defining Product Requirements. The journey continued as they gained expertise in Product Launch Planning and Messaging for Launch, followed by a comprehensive understanding of product lifecycle management encompassing Win/Loss Analysis, Continuous Product Planning, and Product Retirement and Replacement Strategy. Throughout this enlightening journey, participants cultivated a strategic mindset through Market Research, Competitive Analysis, Mega-Trending, and Road Mapping.

Faraj Jasim Abdulla, the RDI Program Manager at QRDI, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, “Innovation is the lifeblood of business success. We are thrilled to extend the opportunity for SMEs to participate in the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp, enabling them to harness innovation and excel in today's dynamic marketplace.”

Mohammed Al Emadi, Senior Manager of Investment at QDB, added, “Our partnership with QRDI underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs in Qatar. This program equips SMEs with invaluable tools and insights to enhance their product management capabilities, thereby enhancing their competitiveness.”

The QRDI Council continues to support government entities, Large Local Enterprises (LLEs), and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through innovative programs and workshops such as the Qatar Open Innovation program and the ideation workshop. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities as well as industry experts.

About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia and industry, to transform the social and economic future of Qatar. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities as well as industry experts.

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

Qatar Development Bank (QDB), previously known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, was established in Qatar in 1997 by Emiri Decree No. 14 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of fueling industrial growth and driving the private sector’s economic diversification. Over two decades of transformation, QDB has reinvented itself to become the main supporting arm for Qatar’s private sector and a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development through three access-based pillars to SME and private-enterprise support: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, and Access to Capability.

The Bank’s whole-journey support system covers various financing schemes and consultation services that include marketing, legal advice, booking, mentoring and development, grants and accreditation, and capacity-building platforms. This has allowed QDB to become the SME’s growth partner from ideation to fruition, meeting their aspirations at every stage to compete at the national and global levels, while improving the economic development cycle and bringing the country closer to realizing its national vision for 2030.

Today, the Bank and its subsidiaries are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of socio-economic achievements by taking a brave leap into the future and focusing on the digital transformation of the country’s SME and business ecosystems to usher entrepreneurs and SMEs into the new economy, embrace emerging opportunities, and steadily transform QDB into a digital bank of the future and a lighthouse that leads the way for financial and developmental institutions across the region and beyond. For more information, please visit QDB.qa