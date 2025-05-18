Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the addition of Alfardan Automobiles, the exclusive and official importer for BMW in Qatar to its recently launched Auto Marketplace. This cutting-edge platform, integrated with the QIB Mobile App, revolutionizes the car buying process by digitally connecting customers with car dealers seamlessly and efficiently. This partnership has been celebrated in a ceremony at Alfardan Automobiles BMW - West Bay Showroom, in the presence of representatives from QIB and Alfardan Automobiles.

The Auto Marketplace offers customers a seamless, end-to-end car buying journey through the QIB Mobile App. With this feature, customers can effortlessly browse a wide range of available luxurious vehicles from Alfardan Automobiles, explore detailed listings, and select the car that suits their preferences. Once a vehicle is chosen, users can easily book a test drive directly through the App, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Additionally, the Auto Marketplace simplifies the financing process by allowing customers to instantly secure financing options within the same platform. From browsing to financing and finalizing the purchase, the entire car buying process is streamlined and accessible, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency.

Mr. D. Anand, General Manager of QIB’s Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Alfardan Automobiles as part of our efforts to expand the Auto Marketplace. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to offering customers more accessible and efficient digital solutions. By bringing premium brands like BMW onto the platform, we continue to enhance the car buying journey through the QIB Mobile App, making it easier, faster, and entirely digital. Together, we are offering our customers a unified and efficient experience —all through the QIB Mobile App.”

Commenting on joining the Auto Marketplace, Mr. Ayman Berjawi, General Manager of Alfardan Automobiles, said: “Partnering with QIB on the Auto Marketplace reflects our shared vision of enhancing the customer journey through digital innovation. By integrating our range of BMW vehicles into the platform, we’re providing customers with a convenient and accessible way to explore, finance, and purchase their next car — all within a single, seamless experience.”

Available on “App Store”, “Google Play”, and “Huawei AppGallery”, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their Debit Card details. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. New customers can open their first banking account with QIB instantly. Existing QIB customers can open additional accounts, instantly get personal financing or a Credit Card, all via the QIB Mobile App.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-automarketplace