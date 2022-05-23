Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is pleased to announce its lead sponsorship of the 9th edition of the Euromoney Qatar Conference 2022. The leading finance and investment conference will be held on the 29th of May at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, and is co-hosted by Qatar Central Bank and under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior.

The Euromoney Qatar Conference returns after two years with a focused and insightful one-day conference. Welcoming several government officials, senior economists, and bankers from across the region as well as international delegations, the Euromoney Conference will focus on the latest developments around Qatar’s strategy and finance in the new global landscape. The conference’s agenda will also offer a workshop on ESG and climate change, as well as discussions around digitizing the Qatari banking and financial services and will examine the global and Qatari macro-outlook.

Commenting on the sponsorship, QIB’s Group CEO, Mr. Bassel Gamal, said: “We are proud to have a long-term partnership with Euromoney, a prominent platform for industry experts to share knowledge and expertise regarding the changing financial sector in Qatar and across the globe. Through this sponsorship, QIB reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting initiatives that empower the Qatari economy.”

Mr. Gourang Hemani, Chief Financial Officer at QIB, will speak on a panel discussion titled “Global and Qatari Macro Outlook” to explore the global and local macro-outlook, expansion of LNG output, and Qatari economic diversification pre- and post-World Cup.

With the rapid shift to online and mobile banking by consumers today, QIB has been accelerating its digital transformation plan to offer its customers the most convenient and secure banking experience via its digital channels. With numerous first-to-market and revolutionary products and services, QIB is successfully meeting its customers’ demands leading the industry in digital innovation.

QIB issued its first sustainability report in 2021, in line with Qatar National Vison 2030 and the recently launched National Strategy for the Environment and Climate Change to highlight QIB’s efforts to contribute to the accomplishment of global sustainable development goals and the Bank’s achievements in implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

Euromoney Conferences is the world’s leading organizer of events for capital markets and investment professionals with almost 50 years’ experience connecting companies and governments with the financial institutions that support their growth.

