Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced its official working hours for the Holy Month of Ramadan, ensuring customers can continue to access banking services with ease and convenience. In line with its commitment to providing uninterrupted service, QIB has adjusted its branch timings while maintaining 24/7 access to its award-winning mobile apps and internet banking platforms.

QIB’s mall branches, including Al Gharafa (Q-Mall), Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Tawar Mall, Place Vendôme, City Centre, and Dar Al Salam, will operate from Saturday to Thursday in two shifts: morning hours from 10:00am to 2:30pm and evening hours from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. On Fridays, these branches will open from 8:30pm to 11:30pm.

The rest of branches; QIB Towers, Grand Hamad Street (Corporate Branch), Al Fanar, Old Airport Street, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, C-Ring Tamayuz Center, Al Khor, Salwa Road, Msaieed, Industrial Area, Al-Shahaniya, Al Jazeera Media Network, and QatarEnergy will operate from Sunday to Thursday, 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Corporate and SME customers can access services at the Grand Hamad Street branch during the same hours, while cash and cheque transactions will be available at Salwa Road and Al Rayyan branches.

Service centers located on C-Ring Road, Al Fanar, and the Wage Protection System (WPS) Center in the industrial area will also follow adjusted Ramadan timings, operating from Sunday to Thursday, 9:00am to 2:00pm. The C-Ring Center and the Wage Protection System (WPS) Center will extend the hours into the evening from 8:30pm to 11:30pm.

QIB continues to encourage customers to make the most of of its comprehensive digital banking services via the QIB Mobile App, QIB Lite App for workers, and Internet Banking, ensuring seamless transactions anytime, anywhere. Similarly, Corporate and SME customers are encouraged to use the Corporate Mobile App and Internet Banking. Customers can also reach QIB’s 24/7 Call Center at 4444 8444 and access a wide network of ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines across Qatar.

For more details, please visit www.qib.com.qa.