Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Visa have announced the winners of the Summer Campaign, which ran from July 1 to September 30, 2024. The campaign offered QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win four BMW iX40 electric cars and cash prizes to 90 winners totaling QAR 900,000 during the campaign period. QIB awarded up to 20,000 loyalty points to new Visa credit cardholders for activating and spending on the card within the first 30 days of card issuance.

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the bank’s commitment to sustainability, QIB chose to award electric cars as grand prizes to encourage its customers to make sustainable choices that contribute to a better future by reducing the carbon emissions.

Masoud Ibrahim Al-Marri, Rashid Dakhilalla Al-Nabet, Rashid Al-Mansoori, and Ghanim Jaber Al-Kubaisi were announced the winners of the BMW electric iX40 cars. They were warmly welcomed at Al Sadd Branch to collect their prizes and experience the hospitality of QIB.

In addition to the grand prizes, 90 Visa cardholders received cash prizes of QAR 10,000 each upon their qualification for the draw by using their Visa Credit or Debit Card for a transaction worth QAR 500 or more during the campaign period. The draw process was conducted electronically and overseen by representatives from QIB and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

On this occasion, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, commented: “At QIB, our commitment is to provide our esteemed Visa cardholders with exceptional benefits and unforgettable experiences. We are pleased to once again partner with Visa to introduce this opportunity to win prestigious prizes, all while contributing to a more environmentally sustainable future.”

Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, added: “Our collaboration with QIB for this summer campaign underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding rewards and creating memorable experiences for Visa cardholders in Qatar. We are delighted to have offered QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win prestigious prizes.”

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion