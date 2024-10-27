Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, and Mastercard have announced the winner of the Summer Spends Campaign, which ran from July 1 to September 30, 2024. This year's campaign gave QIB Mastercard Credit and Debit cardholders the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including a luxurious BMW Electric iX40 Car and cash prizes totaling QAR 300,000, as well as up to 10,000 loyalty points for each new credit cardholder.

As part of its commitment to Sustainability and eco-friendly practices and in line with Qatar National vision 2030, QIB opted for an electric car as a grand prize to encourage its customers to make sustainable choices that contribute to a better future by reducing the carbon emissions.

Mr. Mohammad Hamad Al-Athba has been announced as the grand prize winner, driving home with a BMW Electric Car iX 40. Moreover, 30 Mastercard cardholders received cash prizes of QAR 10,000 each upon their qualification for the draw by using their Mastercard Credit or Debit Card for a transaction worth QAR 500 or more during the campaign period.

The draw process was conducted electronically and overseen by representatives from QIB and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

QIB remains committed to delivering exceptional value tailored to its customers' needs. This campaign highlights QIB's dedication to rewarding customers for their continued trust and loyalty, while also offering them extraordinary benefits and experiences.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Mohammad Hamad Al-Athba, said: “I am grateful to QIB for this opportunity to win this luxurious BMW Electric iX40 Car. I am proud to be a QIB’s customer and I encourage everyone to open an Account and seize the opportunities to win and rewards offered by the bank.”

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased with the success of the campaign, which underscores the loyalty of our valued customers. This is a testament to their trust in QIB and our dedication to enhancing the banking experience for all. Through our collaboration with Mastercard, we continue our tradition of providing remarkable rewards and incentives to customers using their Mastercard Credit and Debit cards.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said: " At Mastercard, we are dedicated to fostering a future where both people and the planet can thrive, embodying our ethos of doing well by doing good. This collaboration highlights Mastercard and QIB's shared commitment to making everyday purchases more rewarding, while encouraging environmentally conscious consumer behaviour. We are excited to continue delivering innovative solutions and rewarding experiences to our cardholders through our longstanding partnership."

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mcsummeroffer