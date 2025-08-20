Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, recorded a remarkable 64 per cent increase in firm registrations in the first half (H1) of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. This growth reflects increased investor confidence in the Qatari market and reaffirms QFC’s position as a trusted platform for doing business in the region.

With 828 new firms registered, QFC has almost surpassed its 2024 record, bringing the total number of registered firms to 3,300 by June 2025. Notably, QFC’s regulated firms delivered strong performance, with Corporate & Investment Banks driving a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in Assets Under Management (AUM).

QFC’s H1 performance was supported by strategic reforms to facilitate market entry, targeted business development and stakeholder engagement efforts. Measures such as simplifying the incorporation process, allowing applicants to instantly establish a legal entity and obtain a licence for non-regulated activities, and reducing the application fee for licensing a business by 90 per cent have significantly lowered entry barriers, encouraging more entrepreneurs to launch their businesses through the QFC platform.

During the first half of the year, QFC hosted and participated in over 15 events. Notable hosted and co-hosted events include the 3rd Annual Qatar Financial Market Forum powered by Bloomberg Intelligence, the Qatar Family Office Showcase, the QFC & Morgan Stanley Economic Workshop, the Digital Assets Policy Roundtable held on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, and the Qatar Islamic Finance Forum. QFC also participated in major international events such as the Qatar Web Summit, and the World Economic Forum in Davos. These platforms were used to promote QFC’s value proposition and highlight Qatar’s competitive business environment to investors and relevant stakeholders.

QFC’s presence at the 2025 Web Summit was particularly impactful. Between February and June 2025, 566 firms registered with the QFC through the Web Summit, a sharp rise from the 358 firms recorded during the previous edition.

QFC also expanded its network through strategic partnerships aimed at advancing its focus sectors, supporting economic development, facilitating cross-border investment, and enhancing its value proposition. Memoranda of Understanding were signed with Qatar National Bank (QNB), German Mittelstand GCC, Gulf Capital Market Association (GCMA), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), and Ashmore Group. In addition, QFC signed a Head of Terms with Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) and a service agreement with The View Hospital.

Further progress was made under the Innovation Dome, QFC’s flagship initiative. During H1, 33 firms joined the Digital Assets Lab, which is spearheading collaborative projects in areas including Islamic finance, tokenised deposits, real estate tokenisation, and blockchain-based rewards systems. In addition, the QFC Metaverse was launched, an immersive digital platform designed to facilitate business engagement, collaboration, and innovation. It serves as a central hub for networking, showcasing new technologies, and hosting workshops, training sessions, and expert-led discussions.

Commenting on QFC’s compounding growth, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, stated: “We are pleased to see positive results from our ongoing efforts to enhance Qatar’s business ecosystem and drive progress across sectors. Our focus remains on fostering an environment that attracts diverse businesses and supports sustainable growth. With this growth momentum, we continue to reinforce Qatar’s position as a leading hub for innovation and investment in the region.”

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

