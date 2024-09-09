Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the launch of the SME Guidebook 2024 within the framework of its efforts to facilitate SMEs’ access to information, and to offer the necessary resources and support to enable Qatar-based entrepreneurs and business owners to succeed in kickstarting their business or scaling their operations.

Leveraging this guide, QDB aims to establish a reliable source of information on the policies and procedures required to start, launch and manage companies in Qatar. The guide features information of interest to business owners and entrepreneurs, including precise info on how to protect intellectual property throughout the various stages of the business cycle as well as details pertaining to employment, import and export operations, and merger and acquisitions. The guide also provides detailed information about the required procedures, necessary documents, and costs associated with each stage, making it a valuable tool for startups and established businesses alike.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry played a pivotal role in the project’s development, contributing valuable insights and key information to ensure that the guidebook covers all aspects of the business life cycle in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in Qatar.

The guidebook is not only targeted at SME owners, but also investors and entrepreneurs seeking to establish businesses in Qatar, in addition to researchers, universities, and training institutions. The guidebook saves time and effort by allowing users to easily explore and access information according to the various stages of the business life cycle.

Commenting on the launch of the guidebook’s latest edition, Ms. Farha Al Kuwari, QDB’s Executive Director of Strategy and Business Development, said: “At Qatar Development Bank, we believe in the importance of enabling entrepreneurs and the private sector to access accurate and comprehensive information throughout the various stages of a business. Thus, through this guide, we aim to empower entrepreneurs and SMEs by providing access to the necessary information to establish and manage their businesses in a practical and smooth manner, saving them time and effort at every stage of their journey.”

“Our cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on this project reflects our shared commitment to fostering Qatar’s business environment. The Ministry served as a strategic partner, contributing its extensive expertise to ensure that the guidebook is fully aligned with applicable regulations and procedures in Qatar. Our cooperation ensures that the guidebook is a reliable and comprehensive source of information that business owners can rely on.”

Mr. Mohammed Hamad Al Nuaimi, Director of the Single Window at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “The Ministry of Commerce and Industry recognizes the vital role that these companies play in achieving sustainable economic growth and promoting economic diversification. Through this guide, we will work together to promote innovation, boost competitiveness and open new horizons for these companies to expand their activities and reach larger markets.”

The guidebook was launched during an introductory session organized by Qatar Development Bank in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which hosted media professionals, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, experts and academics on September 9.

The guidebook offers practical guidance and essential tips that extend beyond legal and regulatory aspects to touch on the necessary steps to establish, expand and manage businesses, which contributes to promoting best practices and ensuring business success and sustainability. Business owners and anyone with an interest in the field can access the latest version of the SME guidebook 2024 by visiting this link.