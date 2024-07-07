Doha, Qatar: – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, concluded its participation in the annual National Career Development Association (NCDA) conference held in San Diego, California, USA.

Saad Al-Kharji, QCDC's Career Programs & Services Manager, and Abtesam Yousuf, Career Programs & Services Lead, represented the Center at this significant 4-day long gathering.

QCDC actively engaged with conference participants and career development professionals at NCDA by offering a detailed brief on QCDC’s programs and services as a leader in career guidance and development regionally and in Qatar.

Saad Al-Kharji, QCDC’s Career Programs & Services Manager, emphasized the importance of the center's presence on international platforms, stating, "Engaging with international experts enables us to adopt up-to-date knowledge and exchange global best practices, adapting them locally to enrich our programs and services.”

Al-Kharji added: “The exchange of ideas and innovation is more prevalent than ever. Engaging with the global community and making our mark internationally have become crucial to youth empowerment in order to advance sustainable human capital development goals.”

NCDA’s annual conference gathered career development practitioners, facilitators, educators, counselors, specialists, and a diverse array of career development professionals.

QCDC's participation in international career development forums aims to enhance collaboration with global partners, adapt specialized knowledge locally, pioneer innovative career development strategies, and highlight Qatar's progress in cultivating a skilled workforce.

