Flying Tiger Copenhagen is best-known for its vibrant, playful, and affordable products with a focus on Scandinavian design.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is committed to sustainability and continuously innovates towards reducing its environmental impact.

Doha, Qatar: Flying Tiger Copenhagen, the renowned Danish retail brand, is excited to announce its debut in Qatar with the grand launch of its first store located at Villaggio Mall. Opening to visitors on June 1, 2023, Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s unique and engaging shopping experience, for customers of all ages, is brought to life by the prolific Azadea Group. The debut store will be the first of many Flying Tiger Copenhagen locations in Qatar, which are set to open in line with the brand’s roadmap of growth in the country and wider region.

The Danish brand’s roots trace back to a small store that opened in Denmark in 1995. Three decades and 800+ stores later, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has established its presence as a successful variety retail concept in 27 countries. Flying Tiger Copenhagen believes in connecting people through its products, that “A richer life doesn’t cost a fortune”, and their partnership with Azadea Group will enliven this vision, bringing the company’s exceptional products one step closer to customers in Qatar.

With its playful and colorful design, affordable pricing, and commitment to sustainability, the new Flying Tiger Copenhagen store offers a variety of exciting features. The retail space is designed to create a vibrant and fun atmosphere, with bright colors and eye-catching displays. The store's layout is a maze, inviting customers to explore and discover the full range of products as lively music sets the tone and creates a welcoming environment.

As shoppers navigate through the store, they will find a wide range of products that cater to different needs and interests. Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s extensive range of items include kitchenware, home decor, toys, games, electronics, gadgets, and much more. The store's frequent product rotations ensure that there is always something new and interesting to discover with every visit.

Interactive displays will play a significant role in the shopping experience at Flying Tiger Copenhagen. Customers are encouraged to touch, play, and engage with the products in a hands-on way, fostering an immersive experience. This approach aligns with the brand's philosophy of designing products that make people feel good and brings smiles to their faces.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen places a strong emphasis on sustainability. In the past 12 months, the company launched an innovative range of reusable bags made from recycled plastic bottles. These bags are lightweight, durable, and foldable, providing a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bags. By using recycled materials and reducing the demand for new plastic, Flying Tiger Copenhagen is making a positive impact on the environment.

Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, emphasized the brand's customer-centric approach, stating: "We aim to be present where our customers are and we are thrilled to bring our vibrant and playful shopping experience to the people of Qatar.

“The opening of our first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in Villaggio Mall marks an exciting milestone for our brand. Expanding our presence in the buzzing retail hub of Qatar adds to the Flying Tiger Copenhagen portfolio, presenting great opportunities in one of the world's most dynamic economies. This is another important step of our exciting expansion and we are looking forward to connecting with even more customers."

The partnership with Azadea Group strengthens the brand's presence in Qatar. Azadea Group, a premier retail company, owns and operates over 40 international franchise concepts across the Middle East and Africa. With this collaboration, Flying Tiger Copenhagen plans to open more stores in Qatar within the next five years.

Marwan Hert, President Lifestyle Division at Azadea Group, acknowledged the successful journey of Flying Tiger Copenhagen into the Qatar market. “This partnership is of great significance to us in enhancing Azadea's mission of providing customers and people with an entertaining and exciting lifestyle. Azadea's commitment and excellence in execution is unmatched and we are confident that the new Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in Qatar will secure a prominent place within the brand's global footprint.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has also been at the forefront of the retail industry's green transition. As a proud supporter of the United Nations Global Compact, the brand fully commits to conducting its business ethically and responsibly from sourcing, to shipping, to stores, and their final products. It’s imperative that customers know the products are aligned with ethical, environmental, and social standards as well as being safe to use.

The company aims to increase the share of products with recycled materials in stores to 50% by 2025. Additionally, it is committed to halving the number of single-use products by 2025, making significant progress towards this target.

With its commitment to sustainability, affordable pricing, and ever-changing product offerings, Flying Tiger Copenhagen is set to become a favorite shopping destination for customers in Villaggio Mall, Qatar, and pave the way for more store locations throughout the country soon.

For more information visit: https://flyingtiger.com

About Flying Tiger Copenhagen:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a Danish store chain. The first store opened in Copenhagen in 1995 and the chain now has nearly 858 stores. Its largest markets are Denmark, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. The chain sells a variety of items, ranging from accessories, toys, food, and hobby. Flying Tiger Copenhagen takes its name from the Danish pronunciation of the animal’s name ‘tiger’ which is known as ‘tier’, used to denote a 10-kroner coin. The purpose behind this was that all items cost 10 kroner in the first stores in Denmark.

About Azadea Group:

Azadea Group is a premier lifestyle retail company that owns and operates more than 40 leading international franchise concepts across the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception in 1978, the group has grown a substantial chain of stores representing leading international brand names in fashion and accessories, food and beverage, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia, beauty, and cosmetics. The company boasts a solid infrastructure overseeing more than 600 stores spread across 13 countries including Bahrain, Cyprus, Ghana, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

www.azadeagroupholding.com