Qatar Tourism (QT) also recently won first place for its ‘Experience a World Beyond’ promotional film at the 11th Zagreb TourFilm Festival and at CIFFT’s World’s Tourism Film Awards

To date, the campaign has reached over 500 million people worldwide, uplifting the key brand equity metrics and establishing Qatar as a global tourist destination

Qatar Tourism won several prestigious international accolades for its global campaign ‘Experience a World Beyond’, which highlights the country as a sophisticated, family-friendly, cultural, and luxurious tourist destination.

QT’s ‘Experience a World Beyond’ campaign was named World’s Leading Marketing Campaign at the 29th World Travel Awards, Grand Final Gala Ceremony, in Oman, and Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign at the 29th World Travel Awards, Gala Ceremony, in Jordan and World’s Best Tourism Authority Website.

In addition, the campaign’s promotional film won first place in the ‘Tourist Destination Country’ category at the 11th Zagreb TourFilm Festival. The campaign also took first place at the World’s Tourism Film Awards, organised by Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) in Valencia, which recognise promotional films with creative excellence.

To date, the campaign has reached over 500 million people worldwide, which has in turn uplifted the key brand equity metrics and helped establish Qatar as a global tourist destination.

Commenting on Qatar Tourism’s latest achievement, Haya Al-Noaimi, Head of the Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are delighted to see the continued success of Qatar Tourism’s ‘Experience a World Beyond’ campaign, as it truly brought to life the country’s rich experiences, be it kayaking through the Al Thakira Mangroves or experiencing golden moments in Qatar’s vibrant desert. The campaign truly highlights Qatar as a premium destination for tourists looking to create unique lifetime memories.”

To date, Qatar Tourism has received over 20 awards for its ‘Experience a World Beyond’ campaign and its digital-led approach, a testament to its successful efforts to modernise digital assets and launch innovative, personalised, and data-driven experiences.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa