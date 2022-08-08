As part of its comprehensive plan to transform Qatar into a world-leading tourist destination, Qatar Tourism has launched a new, interactive online training programme called Qatar Specialist, which is designed to enhance its global travel trade partners’ knowledge of Qatar’s diverse product offering and provide a recognised qualification for its global travel trade partners.

The Qatar Specialist programme offers a world-class learning experience, using the latest technologies in digital learning, to equip global travel partners with the relevant knowledge and tools they need to effectively promote and sell Qatar internationally.

Leading International Markets, Philip Dickinson, said: “The Qatar Specialist Programme is another step towards supporting the global travel trade industry in working alongside Qatar Tourism to help drive significant growth in annual international visitor arrivals and welcoming six million visitors a year by 2030.”

The Qatar Specialist programme focuses on various aspects of Qatar’s tourism offering, covering history, heritage, attractions and experiences. International partners who complete the full course will receive exclusive Qatar Specialist benefits and receive insider tips, itineraries and the latest information on accommodation and attractions.

The programme is available as part of Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy at www.qatarspecialist.qa

