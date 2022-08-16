Qatar Tourism has launched an education campaign in collaboration with Qatar Foundation and Qatar University to promote Qatar as a world-class education hub. The campaign targets students and parents in the region and is designed to showcase why they should consider studying in Qatar.

Qatar aims to showcase the country’s leading accredited university offerings and how it can open a world of opportunities for students by providing internationally recognised degrees from top-level universities.

As part of the campaign, CNN, one of the most widely distributed news channels in the world, visited Qatar to film its educational institutes and interview current students - this will be featured in 30 and 60 second videos on the platform. The campaign will also include other digital advertisements to ensure maximum reach across the region.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “Qatar has always understood the power of education and has therefore heavily invested to ensure the educational landscape in the country is international, cutting-edge, and diverse. Qatar has a dynamic university offering, and through this campaign, we will be able to highlight what makes Qatar the right choice for university education. Qatar uniquely combines globally renowned education with a rich culture, safe environment, world-class facilities, social stability, and excellent employment opportunities.”

Qatar Foundation (QF) has created a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of education, with its Education City being home to branch campuses of seven of the world’s leading universities, as well as QF’s homegrown Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Hend Zainal, Executive Director of Strategy, Management, and Partnerships at QF’s Higher Education division, said: “Qatar Foundation’s unique education ecosystem makes studying in Education City an experience that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.

“Education City is a true testament to Qatar’s national-level commitment to education. We believe that quality education underpins the development of nations and the realization of individuals and communities’ true potential.

“We are proud of our partnership with Qatar Tourism through this campaign that will showcase the benefits that quality education brings to Qatar, the region, and the world, and we hope that this will position Qatar as a regional hub for education.”

Additionally, Qatar University (QU) continues to serve as the country’s primary institution of higher education. QU has eleven colleges and 94 different programs, and offers quality education to more than 25,000 multinational students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Qatar University has a substantial pool of skilled and in-demand graduates, a rising number of highly-regarded specialised Masters and Ph.D. programs and numerous noteworthy research accomplishments.

Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, Vice President for Student Affairs at Qatar University said: “We continue to put forth the effort and commitment necessary to offer a student-centered educational experience that supports our students' academic success and personal development, in alignment with Qatar's higher education standards which are as competitive as those of renowned universities around the world.”

She confirmed that Qatar University stands today as an icon of academic excellence and as the fastest growing university in research in the region. Qatar University’s graduates are professional and competent. It is worth mentioning that each year Qatar University recruits thousands of students, including international students, who comprise no less than 30% of the student population at Qatar University.

Qatar Tourism is working with partners to ensure that students arriving in Doha discover a vibrant, forward-thinking city that is filled with world-class attractions and institutions.

