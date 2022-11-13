Raising the bar for the second consecutive year, award winning real estate brokerage Coreo Real Estate attended the Second Edition of the 2022 Property Finder Qatar Real Estate Awards at the St. Regis Hotel this week. Following the success of last year’s first edition, the awards this year provided a new opportunity for leading brokerages, agents and developers to highlight their achievements and positive contributions towards shaping Qatar’s real estate market.

The awards ceremony was attended by the country’s top brokerages, agents and developers nominated for awards across seven different categories including best brokerage, best developers, best agent, most leads generated, rising stars, and more.

Coreo Real Estate was awarded for the second consecutive year as the winners of the 2022 Property Finder Qatar Real Estate Awards for the following Platinum Tier categories: ● Brokerage of the Year 2022

Best Agent: Sophia Stone - 1st Place

In celebration of receiving the awards, Jawdat Al Kateb, General Manager of Coreo Real Estate stated that “Coreo has created a culture that celebrates the efforts of each and every team member, through the dedication and tremendous amount of hard work from the entire Coreo team we were able to bring it home again for the second year in a row.” Abdulmalik Azouz, Marketing Director of Coreo Real Estate also added, “we greatly appreciate the recognition we received at the awards this year, we aim to raise the bar even higher and continue to come back even stronger next year, to hopefully make it three years in a row!”

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 approaching, the real estate industry is very excited for the positive impact the tournament will have on boosting enthusiasm and encouraging investment in the market in 2023 and beyond.

-Ends-

For more information or media related enquiries, please contact:

Abdulmalik Azouz

Marketing Director - Coreo Real Estate

Email: abdulmalik@mycoreo.com