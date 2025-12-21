Doha, Qatar - 21 December 2025: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic bank, officially inaugurated its new Head Office at QIB Towers in West Bay during a formal ceremony attended by senior national leaders and key financial sector stakeholders.

The inauguration ceremony was honored by the presence of H.E. Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, the Minister of Finance, H.E. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank, and representatives of Qatar’s financial sector regulatory bodies. The event was hosted by QIB’s Chairman, Board of Directors, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Management, reflecting the strategic importance of this milestone for the Bank and the wider financial sector.

During the ceremony, QIB highlighted its journey and achievements since its establishment as the first Islamic bank in Qatar, showcasing over four decades of leadership, financial strength, innovation, and commitment to the national economy. Guests were presented with a documentary chronicling the Bank’s history, milestones, and role in advancing Islamic banking in Qatar.

Following the presentation, distinguished guests toured the new QIB headquarters, gaining first-hand insight into a modern, employee-focused working environment designed to enhance productivity, collaboration, and operational efficiency in line with international workplace best practices. The headquarters features open desk workstations, a diverse range of meeting and collaboration rooms, soundproof private stations to support focused and remote work, and integrated staff facilities that enable flexibility, efficiency, and teamwork across the Bank.

As part of the new head office development, QIB also inaugurated a new branch, ATM, and Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) located on the ground floor of QIB Towers. This expansion provides customers with convenient, in-person access to retail and corporate banking services, complementing QIB’s expanding suite of digital channels and self-service solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, QIB’s Chairman said: “The inauguration of QIB Towers marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s journey and reflects our long-term vision to build a resilient, future-ready institution. This achievement would not have been possible without the continued trust and guidance of our regulators, whose support has played a vital role in strengthening Qatar’s financial sector. We also deeply appreciate the presence of our distinguished guests at this inauguration, His Excellency the Minister of Finance, His Excellency the Governor of Qatar Central Bank, and all the leaders of the regulatory bodies, whose attendance represents a strong endorsement of the Bank and a clear testament to their ongoing support for the banking sector as a whole. We are proud to deliver a headquarters that reflects QIB’s values, heritage, and ambitions for the future.”

Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO added: “The inauguration of our new Head Office comes at a particularly meaningful time, coinciding with the celebration of Qatar National Day, making it a dual celebration for QIB and for our commitment to the nation we proudly serve. This new headquarters is more than a physical space; it is our home for the future, it is an enabler of innovation, collaboration, and excellence. It empowers our people, enhances how we serve our customers, and supports our strategic priorities across digital transformation, sustainability, and operational efficiency. We extend our sincere appreciation to Qatar Central Bank, Ministry of Finance and all regulatory authorities for their continued support and partnership, which remain central to QIB’s sustainable growth.”

The inauguration of QIB Towers underscores Qatar Islamic Bank’s continued commitment to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, strengthening the financial sector, and delivering long-term value to customers, employees, and the wider community through innovation, responsible growth, and banking excellence.