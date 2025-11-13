GENEVA – Airlines today face the dual challenge of rising passenger volumes and increasingly complex digital operations. Legacy networks are stretched thin, making it harder to keep global outstations connected, secure, and resilient. To overcome these pressures, Qatar Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, has rolled out SITA’s next-generation Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology across its international outstations. The agreement marks the first large-scale SD-WAN deployment for a major global airline by SITA.

SD-WAN replaces rigid legacy networks with a flexible, software-based system that intelligently routes data across multiple connections, including MPLS, broadband and dedicated internet, and LTE/5G accesses, choosing the best path in real time. This means faster response times, fewer outages, and greater resilience for mission-critical airline systems that must work smoothly across hundreds of sites worldwide.

The rollout covered 350+ outstation sites and multiple data centers. It addresses long-standing issues with latency and bandwidth, making sure essential applications always get priority. For passengers, this translates into shorter waits, faster access to digital services, and a consistently connected and improved experience.

Cybersecurity is further strengthened too. The managed network uses multiple layers of protection to keep sensitive data safe and operations running smoothly. This includes secure channels for all data, strict access controls to ensure only the right people can connect, and a “zero-trust” approach that continuously verifies every user and device. Together, these safeguards reduce the risk of cyberattacks and give Qatar Airways the confidence that its global operations are protected end to end.

“Airlines everywhere are grappling with soaring traffic volumes, rising security threats, and the need to modernize creaking legacy infrastructure,” said Selim Bouri, President, Middle East & Africa at SITA. “SD-WAN is a game changer because it delivers the speed, resilience, and protection needed to keep operations running seamlessly at global scale. With Qatar Airways, we’re seeing a flagship example of how next-generation networks can unlock new levels of efficiency and customer experience across the industry.”

For Qatar Airways, the strategy is about more than connectivity. “We have always been committed to adopting innovations that strengthen our operations and elevate the passenger journey and experience,” said Suhail Kadri, Chief Information Officer at Qatar Airways. “Our collaboration with SITA reflects that vision. Together, we are building a network that supports our growth ambitions and sets a new standard for how airlines connect and operate worldwide.”

By adopting SITA’s SD-WAN, Qatar Airways is future-proofing its operations while setting a precedent for others to follow. Its hub-and-spoke network already links more than 172 destinations with 250 aircraft, and now its digital backbone is built to support seamless expansion and a truly connected passenger journey.

