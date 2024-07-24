Agreement includes an additional 40 GE9X engines to power the aircraft, along with a long-term services agreement

Unmatched comfort and luxury, the Business Class cabins will feature the highly anticipated Qsuite Next Gen

Farnborough, UK – On the second day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, the World’s Best Airline announced that its significant order of Boeing 777X aircraft has been expanded to include an impressive 20 Boeing 777-9. This is in addition to its existing order of 40 Boeing 777-9 commercial aircraft, bringing the total to 94 commercial and cargo of Boeing 777X aircraft. The announcement also includes a commitment for 40 additional GE9X engines and spare engines, as well as a long-term services agreement.

On the first day of Farnborough Airshow 2024, Qatar Airways showcased Qsuite Next Gen, the latest version of the World’s Best Business Class, which will be featured on the 20 additional order of the Boeing 777-9 aircraft, amongst other aircraft. The highly-anticipated Qsuite Next Gen includes updated features such as movable monitors with Bluetooth connectivity, companion suits with window views, larger lie-flat and double beds, lockable drawers, touchscreen Passenger Control Unit and more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to announce an expansion to the existing Boeing 777X aircraft order with an additional 20, totalling 94 Boeing 777X aircraft. We, as the World’s Best Airline, are an industry leader and operate one of the youngest fleets, offering unparalleled innovation and quality. Keeping an eye on the future, we continue to ensure that all Qatar Airways passengers are only met with the best products and services available in the industry.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Stephanie Pope, said: “Qatar Airways is a leader in our industry, and we are honored the airline added 20 more 777-9 jets to its large Boeing order book. We appreciate their confidence that Boeing’s market-leading widebody family will provide outstanding fuel efficiency and a superior passenger experience for its global operations.”

GE Aerospace President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, Russell Stokes, said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Qatar Airways to support the airline’s commitment to an excellent customer experience and best-in-class efficiency. The GE9X is the world’s most powerful and most fuel-efficient turbofan and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of the Qatar Airways family with this technology.”

Qatar Airways continues to lead the industry with one of the youngest fleets and this latest addition to the Boeing 777X order ensures future passengers a seamless journey on our ever-growing network of over 170 destinations worldwide.

About The Boeing Company

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region including in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at

www.geaerospace.com.