Dubai, UAE: Qatar Airways has certified TPConnects Technologies as its technology partner enabling travel service providers to seamlessly integrate with Oyrx Connect, the airline’s NDC-offering, through TPConnects’ NDC Aggregator Platform or integration via TPConnects’ NDC API or via NDCMarketplace.com, an exclusive NDC-enabled retailing and distribution technology solution.

Sellers will have access to a wide range of Offer & Order Management along with NDC features such as branded fares, rich content, ancillary products & services.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajendran Vellapalath, CEO of TPConnects, said, “We are pleased to welcome Qatar Airways into the growing list of NDC airlines using TPConnects’ NDC Solutions. By enabling direct connectivity between airlines and travel companies, we are enabling unlimited retailing possibilities without being constrained by limitations of legacy systems.’’

“Our expertise and experience as a leading provider of innovative travel technology solutions will help deliver richer experience for travel sellers to capitalize on the full range of Qatar Airways products and services.” added Mr. Vellapalath.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance Oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 160 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.

For more information, please visit https://www.qatarairways.com/en/about-qatar-airways.html.

About TPConnects

TPConnects is a leading provider of travel technology solutions focused on helping travel businesses across the board, from airlines to travel agencies, retail travel products and services. It is one of the first technology companies to be recognised as IATA NDC Dual Level 4 Certified Travel Aggregator for travel agencies and IT Provider for airlines and is also a solution provider for IATA Financial Gateway(IFG). TPConnects Order Management System is certified by IATA as ONE Order Capable.

Driven by its mission to shape the future of travel retail and distribution. TPConnects seeks to pioneer new technologies and approaches to create universal connections between travel providers and travel sellers while helping them optimise costs and realise benefits with minimal efforts. TPConnects provides airlines and travel agencies with technology-powered solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of travellers.

For more information, visit www.tpconnects.com