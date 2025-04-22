London – Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) have announced their intention to launch a Global Cargo Joint Business, which, subject to regulatory approval, will enable the carriers to further enhance existing service levels to customers and partners across the global air freight market.

The strategic collaboration will bring together the combined expertise and infrastructure of three leading players in the air cargo industry and is aimed at creating significant customer benefits.

A streamlined product offering, enhanced connectivity, faster transit times, and new routing opportunities across their combined extensive networks will deliver greater value and service flexibility to customers worldwide. In parallel, the parties are jointly working at developing industry-leading harmonised safety and security standards for their customers.

This ground-breaking trilateral partnership will significantly improve the accessibility and efficiency of air freight, enabling customers to expand their global air freight. By combining their resources, Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo plan to build a truly connected, more agile cargo network that will address the evolving needs of global trade and logistics.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to redefine the global air cargo landscape. This agreement will bring together three strong players to offer unparalleled service and global connectivity, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Cargo said: “This agreement is a testament to our history of bringing businesses together. With years of experience in forging successful collaborations, we understand the real value they bring. This joint business not only unlocks choice and opportunities for our customers but also enhances connectivity for the businesses and industries they serve, further strengthening the role air cargo plays in facilitating global trade.”

Mark Jason Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at MASkargo said: "This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment for MASkargo and the air cargo industry. We are excited to partner with Qatar Airways Cargo and IAG Cargo to deliver a new era of value and innovation to our customers. By leveraging our combined strengths and expertise, we will provide enhanced service offerings, expanded global reach, and cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the global market, ensuring greater efficiency and connectivity for our partners and customers.”

The carriers expect to implement the agreement in the near future, subject to first obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances.

For more information, please visit the official websites of Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo.

​​​​​​About Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading international air cargo carrier is based in Doha, Qatar. It serves a global network of more than 60 freighter destinations and 170 passenger destinations utilising freighters and belly-hold passenger aircraft.

The airline’s freighter fleet includes 28 Boeing 777 freighters and 230 belly-hold planes. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network. The cargo airline is the launch customer for the innovative Boeing 777-8F featuring advanced technology, and a 25 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions, with the first delivery due to arrive in 2027.

As a market leader, the cargo carrier provides high operating standards for the transportation of cargo, with considerable investments in digitalisation, products, facilities and services. Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to sustainability and giving back to communities it serves through its sustainability program WeQare, built on the key pillars of sustainability: environment, society, economy, and culture.

About IAG Cargo

IAG Cargo is the single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. Following the integration of additional airlines into the business, including Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL, IAG Cargo now covers a global network covering six continents.

In 2024, IAG Cargo had a commercial revenue of €1,234 million. Its parent company, International Airlines Group, is one of the world's largest airline groups with 601 aircraft on 31st December 2024.

For further information on IAG Cargo, please visit the IAG Cargo website: https://www.iagcargo.com

About MASkargo

MAB Kargo Sdn. Bhd. (MASkargo) is the cargo division of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG). Specializing in providing comprehensive air cargo solutions, MASkargo offers a wide range of services, including scheduled and chartered air freight, cargo terminal handling, and integrated logistics solutions via air, land, and sea transportation. With dedicated belly capacity and freighter operations, complemented by robust partnerships with leading cargo carriers, MASkargo’s expansive network is able to reach over 100 destinations worldwide.

MASkargo is also the premier Cargo Terminal Operator in eleven airports throughout Malaysia, serving the cargo handling needs of over 40 carriers, including some of the leading names in the industry. Its flagship state-of-the-art 108-acre complex in Kuala Lumpur International Airport is equipped with advanced cargo handling facilities and is the nation’s only fully automated cargo terminal. With a processing area of 92,900 square meters, the facility has an annual capacity of handling up to one million tonnes of cargo, with potential for expansion to three million tonnes.

MASkargo is a trusted global brand and is recognized as one of Asia’s leading air cargo carriers.

MASkargo is a trusted global brand and is recognized as one of Asia's leading air cargo carriers.